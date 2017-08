భారత ‘స్వాతంత్య్రం’.. కొన్ని నిజాలు!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The 71st Indian Independence Day is just round the corner and the nation is gearing up for the celebrations. Independence Day is celebrated every year on August 15 with much pomp and fervor and the Prime Minister unfurls the ‘tiranga’ or the tricolor on the Red Fort among dignitaries and esteemed guests. India gained independence from the oppressive British Colonial rule on August 15, 1947 making it the most eventful and important day in the history of our country. The Indian national Flag which was designed by renowned freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya was first unfurled on August 15 in 1947. India is a country where people of different religions, language, caste and creed stay together in harmony. It is truly a secular and a diverse country which is united in its outlook.