నో ఫెసిలిటీస్.. నో అడ్మిషన్స్, 800 ఇంజినీరింగ్ కాలేజీలు మూసివేత!

Ramesh Babu

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) wants to close down about 800 engineering colleges across India as there are no takers for their seats, and admissions are plunging in these institutions every year, AICTE chairman Anil Dattatraya Sahasrabudhe told. There are approximately 150 colleges which are closed down voluntarily every year due to stricter AICTE rules. According to a rule of the council, colleges that lack proper infrastructure and report less than 30% admissions for five consecutive years will have to be shut down, he pointed out.