Close to 81 lakh Aadhaar numbers have been deactivated by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), according to Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology PP Chaudhary. "Till date, approximately 81 lakh Aadhaar numbers have been deactivated," the minister informed the Parliament on Friday. The Aadhaar numbers were deactivated for a number of reasons stated in Section 27 and 28 of Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Regulations, 2016. "Prior to enactment of the Aadhaar Act, 2016, the deactivation (suspension) of Aadhaar numbers was done as per the Aadhaar Life Cycle Management (ALCM) guideline," Chaudhary said.