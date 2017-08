84 రోజులకి 84జీబీ: పోటాపోటీ ఆఫర్లు.. ఏది బెస్ట్?

National

Ramesh Babu

Jio's entry has forced giants like Airtel and Vodafone to drastically reduce their tariffs and offer free calls in order to remain relevant in the market. Bharti Airtel And Vodafone -- two of the biggest players in the India market have been experimenting with various tariffs, data pricing strategies and plans both in the prepaid and post-paid segment in order to compete with Jio. These offers have taken a big toll on their profits and revenues. But for consumers, the competition has been great so far. As a part of their latest salvo against Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel have unveiled new pre-paid plans that effectively offer 84GB of 4G data for 84 days along with unlimited calls for less than 400 rupees.