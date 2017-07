ఈశాన్యరాష్ట్రాల్లో వరదలు: 85 మంది మృతి, వేల ఎకరాల్లో పంట వేస్ట్

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The Centre on Thursday said the damage due to floods and landslides+ in the three northeast states of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal PRadesh was unprecedented and directed authorities to use services of experts from space technology and ISRO to assess the damage. Chairing a review meeting in New Delhi, minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jitendra Singh said that the damage caused by the rainfall is unprecedented and a total of 58 districts have been affected due to floods and landslides in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Manipur. Around 85 lives have been lost, he added.