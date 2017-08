ఆమె డాక్టర్ కాదు.. పేదల 'మదర్': 69ఏళ్లుగా వైద్య వృత్తిలో.. ఇప్పటికీ అదే తపన!

National

Mittapalli Srinivas

English summary

Dr. Bhakti Yadav, a 91-year-old gynaecologist in Indore, has been treating her patients for free since 1948. She is the first female MBBS doctor from Indore and her inspiring spirit to serve patients till her last breath is laudable. In the 68 years of her career, Dr. Bhakti Yadav has helped deliver thousands of babies, without taking any fees from her patients.