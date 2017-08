'నిత్యానంద ఆస్తులను స్వాధీనం చేసుకోని బాధిత మహిళలకివ్వాలి'

National

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The chargesheet filed by the police in the Ramanagara court in November 2010 on a case of rape allegedly committed by Nityananda, speaks of five non-disclosure agreements signed by various victims.In 2009, a 'special' group of men and women gathered in a room at the Nithyananda Dhyanapeetam, which is led by the 'godman' in Bidadi.