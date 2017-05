‘‘నా భార్య మరణంపై నేనేమీ దాచలేదు.. గుర్తింపు కోసమే ఆ కొత్త చానెల్ బురదజల్లుతోంది..’’

కేంద్ర మాజీ మంత్రి శశిథరూర్‌ మంగళవారం మీడియాపై ఎదురుదాడి చేశారు. తన భార్య సునంద పుష్కర్‌ హత్యకు గురయ్యారని ఓ జాతీయ టీవీ చానెల్‌ ప్రసారం చేసిన కథనంపై ఆయన స్పందించారు.

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Denying the allegations raised by a national TV channel over the death of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s wife Sunanda Pushkar, Tharoor said the report was just an attempt by the newly-established channel to grab attention. “The report was full of distortions, that something affects the life of individuals,” he said while talking to the media here today. "I have nothing to hide and I have fully cooperated with the police at every stage of the investigation. The full facts of the case and all the circumstances that has been distorted and broadcasted yesterday has been known to the police." Tharoor said.