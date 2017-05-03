ఎ పొలిటికల్ లవ్ స్టోరీ: సబ్ కలెక్టర్ తో కాంగ్రెస్ ఎమ్మెల్యే వివాహం, ఇప్పుడిదే హాట్ గురూ!

కేర‌ళ‌లో ఎమ్మెల్యేతో సబ్ కలెక్టర్ వివాహం హాట్ టాపిక్ గా మారింది. అరువిక్క‌ర నియోజ‌క‌వ‌ర్గ ఎమ్మెల్యే శ‌బ‌రినాథ‌న్ తాను తిరువ‌నంత‌పురం స‌బ్ క‌లెక్ట‌ర్ దివ్య నాయ‌ర్ ను పెళ్లి చేసుకోబోతున్న‌ట్లు ఫేస్ బుక్

Story first published: Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 10:53 [IST]

English summary

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: He's a fulltime politician, she an independent-minded career bureaucrat, an unlikely romance in the best of circumstances, but Congress MLA K S Sabarinadhan and Thiruvananthapuram sub collector Divya S Iyer surely seem made for each other.The rumour mills had been working overtime for a while and on Tuesday, Sabarinadhan finally mentioned his relationship status on Facebook as 'committed'. Alongside a picture of the beaming couple, Sabarinadhan posted, "I am getting questions from dear ones about my marriage for a while. Now I am happily announcing it. I met sub collector Dr Divya S Iyer at Thiruvananthapuram. When we became close, we learned that our ideas, interests and perspectives are similar. With the love and blessings of both families, Divya will soon join me as my partner. We expect all your blessings".