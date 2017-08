మంటగలిసిన మానవత్వం: కులాంతర వివాహం చేసుకున్నందుకు.. మరీ ఇంత కర్కశత్వమా?

National

Ramesh Babu

A pregnant woman, Gowri Kamar suffered a lot on Monday with labour pains and nobody helped her due to social boycott. Two years back Gowri Kamar married Trilochana Harijan, who is her lover, and this is the inter caste marriage. Due to this the villagers of kenduguda boycott this couple. They went to the out skirts of the village and build a small hut and living together. On Monday when Gowri got labour pains.. she screamed and begged the villagers to take her to any hospital. But nobody done that. Then Gowri ran into the Jungle , there she delivered two kids.