షాకింగ్: డేరాలో బాలికల గదిలోకి.. గుర్మిత్ గుహ నుంచి రహస్యమార్గం!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

After many shocking revelations, the recent one has shocked us to the core. According to a former ‘premi’, Gurmeet Ram Rahim maintained relationships with school girls. He would select a girl each day and invite her over to his ‘gufa’ where men and outsiders were strictly prohibited. According to the sources, the door of the ‘gufa’ was directly connected to the school campus from where we used to call a school girl each night. Nobody had known about that secret door except that ‘premi’ who was given the duty to safeguard the den on many occasions.