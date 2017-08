స్టేట్ బ్యాంక్ ఆఫ్ టమాటా .. ఏంటో స్పెషాలిటీ?

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

With the crazy price hike for tomatoes in the country at the moment, which has resulted in several thefts, the Congress party in Lucknow has come up with a novel idea to help locals and farmers protect their precious vegetable: A tomato bank! Amid the protest launched against Central government over the recent hike in tomato prices, the Congress has opened one-of-its-own-kind 'State Bank of Tomato'. The bank lets its customers enjoy all the basic banking facilities, the only difference being, everything is related to tomatoes.