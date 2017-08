National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Aadhaar holders can now get their UID numbers corrected or updated through post offices. Entering into an Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with India post, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has propelled this facility under which updates about Aadhaar can be accessed at post offices. For the post-enabled application of change request, you will need to download the update/correction form. Data like name, address, mobile phone number, gender and date of birth can be modified. You can make a maximum of four change requests with your Aadhaar.