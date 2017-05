వరుస సమస్యలతో ‘ఆప్‌’ అధినేత, సీఎం అరవింద్ కేజ్రీవాల్ ఉక్కిరిబిక్కిరి అవుతుండగా.. మరోవైపు ఆ పార్టీ విశ్వసనీయత కూడా దెబ్బతింటోంది.

English summary

The Aam Aadmi Party, a lightning rod for scandal in recent weeks, has a new controversy to contend with. Tax officials say they the party, which is headed by Arvind Kejriwal, has been unable to explain the source of 2 crores of donations received by it ahead of the 2015 election. Last week, the party was asked by the Home Affairs Ministry to explain details of the funds it has received from overseas supporters. Mr Kejriwal, the 49-year-old Chief Minister of Delhi, has said the accusations of illicit funding are part of the centre's attempt to discredit AAP and its stated commitment to fighting graft as the main reason for its existence.