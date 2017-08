National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, whose career spanning 25 years in the city’s police force has seen him kill 113 underworld gangsters, was reinstated by the Maharashtra government on Wednesday. Sharma, who has also been an inspiration for many Bollywood films, was dismissed from service in August 2008. The government had invoked Section 311 of the Constitution against him, following several months of departmental action, including departmental inquiries, suspension for prolonged periods, and even a transfer to a remote district in Maharashtra, which Sharma refused to take up citing health grounds.