ఉగ్ర ఘాతుకం: ఆర్మీ అధికారి కిడ్నాప్, దారుణ హత్య

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

J&K: Bullet ridden body of a Army lieutenant found in Shopian district's Herman, in South Kashmir; identified as Umar Fayaz from Kulgam pic.twitter.com/lmeOU3Kgsa

English summary

An Army officer, was found dead with multiple bullet injuries in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday evening. His bullet-riddled body was found in Hermain Chowk of the district.