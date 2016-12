నన్ను చంపేస్తామని బెదిరిస్తున్నారు: తమిళ విలన్ ఆనంద్ రాజ్

కొంతమంది వ్యక్తులు చంపేస్తామంటూ తనను బెదిరిస్తున్నారని, తనకు రక్షణ కావాలని ఆనంద్ రాజ్ పోలీసులతో పేర్కొన్నట్టు తెలుస్తోంది.

English summary

A couple of days ago, veteran actor Anandraj had announced that he has quit his membership in AIADMK party after the death of its former supremo and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J.Jayalalitha. He had said that he was in the party for 12 years only based on his loyalty to 'Amma'.