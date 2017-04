ఘోర రోడ్డు ప్రమాదం.. టాప్‌ మోడల్‌, యాంకర్‌, నటి దుర్మరణం

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Saturday, April 29, 2017, 16:56 [IST]

Kolkata: Tollywood actor Vikram Chatterjee suffered injuries after he met with an accident at the Rashbehari. His co-passenger, also a model, Sonika Singh Chouhan died due to this accident. The accident occurred at about 4am. The locals rushed them to the hospital where model Sonika was declared brought dead. Actor Vikram Chatterjee was initially released after first aid. But later on he felt ill and once again got admitted. The incident occurred in front of Lake Mall near Rashbehari Avenue. As per the police, Vikram’s car lost control and got into the footpath. After this, it rammed into a shop and turned 180 degrees. Model Sonika instantly died at the spot. Actor Vikram in presently admitted at the Ruby General Hospital.