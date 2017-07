నటి బిదిశా అనుమానాస్పద మృతి

National

In a very shocking incident Bidisha Bezbaruah, a Gurgaon based Guwahati girl committed suicide on Monday, by hanging herself.Bidisha earned the praises of the people of Assam with her brilliant acting in the drama ‘Xanto Xisto Hristo Pusto Mohadusto.’ She was also seen performing Bihu along with Angarag Papon Mahanta during an event of Radio Mirchi.