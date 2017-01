తన ఫోటోకు బదులు ఓ స్టార్ హీరోయిన్ టాప్ లెస్ ఫోటో దర్శనమివ్వడంతో ఆ విద్యార్థినికి ఏంచేయాలో అర్థం కాలేదు.

Story first published: Friday, January 13, 2017, 10:37 [IST]

English summary

A Bihar girl got the shock of her life after finding a topless image of a popular actress on her admit card for the SSC Intermediate Level exam to be held on February 26, a report in Hindi daily Prabhat Khabar said today. The admit card was issued by Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) on January 8.