అఫైర్?: న్యాయవాది కాల్చివేత, ఆస్పత్రిలో చేర్చి ఆమె ఆత్మహత్య

వివాహేతర సంబంధం ఓ న్యాయవాది హత్యకు, ఓ మహిళ ఆత్మహత్యకు దారి తీసింది. ఈ సంఘటన బెంగళూరులో జరిగింది.

Story first published: Friday, January 13, 2017, 20:57 [IST]

English summary

The Bengaluru police arrested a 78 year old man for shooting dead an advocate on Friday. The victim identified as Amit Keshav Murthy died of bullet injuries at a private hospital in Peenya police limits. An alleged extra-marital affair is said to have led to the murder. Police have arrested 78 year old Gopalakrishna Gowda and his son for Amit's murder.