మన యుద్ధ ట్యాంకులు ఇంతేనా? సత్తా చూపలేక విఫలమై అర్థంతరంగా వెనక్కు!

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The Indian Army has been knocked out of the high-profile international tank biathlon taking place at the Alabino ranges in the Moscow region of Russia after both the main and reserve T-90 main battle tanks developed mechanical problems. As a result of the breakdown of both tanks, the Indian squad was unable to complete the race and were disqualified. This is a sad end to the competition for the Army's tank crews since they had topped their group in the earlier round and were seen to be strong challengers to win the competition.