టార్గెట్ చైనా! సత్తా చూపెట్టే చాన్స్.. ఇండియా, అమెరికా ‘యుద్ధ్ అభ్యాస్‌’!!

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

As the stand-off between the Indian and Chinese troops along the border in Sikkim continues, India and the United States of America will conduct ''Yudh Abhyas'' joint exercise between their armies in September. The exercise Yudh Abhyas – 2017, will be held from September 14-27 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in the US.Over 200 Indian soldiers from the Gorkha Rifles will take part in the military exercise. The exercise will be the 13th in the Yudh Abhyas series, which started in the year 2004 under US Army Pacific partnership programme. It had participation of about 225 personnel of the US Army and similar strength of Indian Army.