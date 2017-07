యోగా చేయించారు.. ఇక భద్రత కల్పిస్తారు, మరో రంగంలోకి బాబా రాందేవ్‌!

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Yoga guru and founder of the Patanjali Ayurveda, Baba Ramdev has now forayed into the security business. According to a tweet shared by the Yoga guru, he had launched his security firm 'Parakram Suraksha Private Ltd' on July 10. “Launched Parakram Security today. It will provide jobs to 25-50k youth in the country and soon be among the top security companies of India,” wrote Ramdev.