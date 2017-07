రజనీకాంత్ పై మళ్లీ కమల్ హాసన్ సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Kamal Haasan had a press meet just a few minutes back to address the media about the latest controversies that are surrounding Bigg Boss. He opened up about the show by saying, "I wouldn't lie by telling I am doing Bigg Boss for a social cause. If I had written the screenplay for Gayathri Raguramm and given her, I can apologize if her activities have affected people. But, nothing is in my hands. They talk what comes to their mind and it is natural. When he was asked about Rajinikanth's political controversies, he said, "Even if Rajinikanth joins politics, I would question him if he doesn't act correctly according to situations. I was the person to tell that our system is not good and perfect. Whichever government it maybe, I will continue to voice out my opinions."