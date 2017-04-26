టి.టి.వి. దినకరన్‌ ను అరెస్టు చేసిన పోలీసులు

ఎన్నికల సంఘానికే లంచం ఇవ్వజూపిన కేసులో అన్నాడీఎంకే పార్టీ అమ్మ వర్గం ఉప ప్రధాన కార్యదర్శి, శశికళ మేనల్లుడు టి.టి.వి. దినకరన్‌ను దిల్లీ పోలీసులు అరెస్టు చేశారు.

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 2:45 [IST]

English summary

NEW DELHI: TTV Dinakaran, the deputy chief of Tamil Nadu's ruling party the AIADMK, was arrested by the Delhi Police close to midnight on Tuesday. Mr Dinakaran, who was questioned by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police in the national capital for four consecutive days, is accused of attempting to bribe Election Commission officials to allot his faction of the AIADMK, the party's Two-Leaf symbol, frozen by the poll panel after a dispute.