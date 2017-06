అన్నాడీఎంకే: అదే గందరగోళం, అయోమయం, నాయకత్వ కుస్తీ

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Wednesday, June 28, 2017, 16:14 [IST]

English summary

In AIADMK the same dillema is continuing. Party leaders are still in a confustion that who is the chief of the party. On Tuesday senior leader, lok sabha Deputy Speaker Tambidurai said in a pressmeet that The Chief of AIADMK decided to support NDA's presidential candidate Ramnath Kovind. This statment created big tsunami in AIADMK, between the groups of the party. Kattumannarkoil MLA N.Murugumaran, supporter of the present CM Palaniswamy objected the comments of Tambidurai.