అర్ధరాత్రి వరకు పార్టీ ఇచ్చిన ఎయిర్ హోస్టెస్.. తెల్లారేసరికి అర్ధనగ్నంగా...

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A 23-year-old airhostess, who had become the head of the crew at such an early age, was found dead outside her building, in a pool of blood after possibly falling down from the sliding window of her third floor flat, early on Wednesday. Two of her friends - a man and a woman -- were inside the flat when police knocked in around 5am when they claimed to be sleeping and had no idea how the girl fell down. Police have started a probe and are not ruling out any of the three reasons behind her death - accident, murder or suicide.