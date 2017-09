ఎయిర్‌ ఇండియా బంపర్‌ ఆఫర్‌! టిక్కెట్లపై 50 శాతం తగ్గింపు.. ఎవరెవరికంటే...

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

National carrier Air India is offering a 50 per cent discount to select categories of flyers. Effective September 1, the discount is available to students, active Armed Forces personnel and senior citizens, Air India said on microblogging site Twitter. "Now students, Armed Forces and senior citizens shall fly only Air India," it said. Air India did not mention a closing date for the promotional scheme. Air India further said the discount is available "on basic fare (select fare levels) on Air India domestic sectors in Economy Class" and tickets are to be purchased at least seven days prior to the date of travel.