Telecom major Bharti Airtel has announced a special offer for its prepaid users with 1GB data per day for a period of 84 days at Rs. 399. This Airtel offer is much similar to the Reliance Jio's Rs. 399 plan. As per the Airtel website, the offer is applicable only on 4G handsets with 4G SIMs. The offer is not valid for special, commercial or enterprise purposes and can't be clubbed with any other plan, it added. Along with the data, Airtel will also provide unlimited calls (both local and STD) on all networks.