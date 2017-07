జియో ఫీచర్ ఫోన్‌ ఎఫెక్ట్‌: టెలికాం, మీడియా షేర్లు పతనం

National

Ramesh Babu



Telecom stocks came under selling pressure on Tuesday, led by Airtel which lost 4 per cent, after Reliance Jio Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced a slew of offers, including 20 per cent more data than any rival from April. Shares of Bharti Airtel declined by 4.02 per cent to end at Rs 360.55 on BSE. During the day, it lost 4.27 per cent to Rs 359.60. Idea Cellular went down by 0.37 per cent to close at Rs 108.30 after falling 1.88 per cent to Rs 106.65 in intra-day. Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd on the other hand rose by 1.36 per cent to close at Rs 1,088.25.