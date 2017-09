National

Narsimha

English summary

It has been in the works for some time. Now Airtel VoLTE service is apparently here. According to a report on Friday, India's biggest telecom operator will launch its VoLTE calling service next week in Mumbai. With VoLTE calls, which will use 4G data network and hence will be effectively free for consumers, Airtel hopes to take on Jio. Currently Jio is the only telecom operator offering VoLTE calls. In fact, Jio is all-data network, where all calls are made using 4G connectivity.