జియోకు ఝలక్ ఇచ్చిన ఎయిర్ టెల్, బ్రాడ్ బ్యాండ్ యూజర్లకు 1000 జీబీ బోనస్‌ డేటా

English summary

Airtel has recently announced new bonus data offer for its new customers under which it is offering as much as 1000 GB extra data. The cheapest plan starts at Rs 899 for which you will get 60 GB of data per month and extra 500 GB data for the year. As per Airtel website, the plan offers speed up to 40 Mbps.There is a Rs 1099 plan that offers up to 40 Mbps speed, 100 GB data per month and 1000 GB bonus data.A Rs 1,299 plan offers 130 GB data per month at up to 100 Mbps speed and under this you will get up to 1000 GB bonus data which you can avail as soon as you exhaust your monthly data quota. There are Rs 1,499 and Rs 1,799 plans that offer 160 GB and 225 GB data respectively and ofcourse both of them come with 1000 GB bonus data offer.