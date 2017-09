ఫిబ్రవరి 2018లోగా ఆధార్ అనుసంధానించాల్సిందే.. లేకుంటే సిమ్ కార్డులు పనిచేయవు

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

"The Government is moving ahead with linking Aadhaar with mobile SIM cards and all unlinked phones will be deactivated after February 2018," PTI reported. The report further said, "Telecom operators are not supposed to store the biometrics or any other personal data of the subscriber." "Biometrics collected should be encrypted by the telecom company and sent to UIDAI at that moment itself and any storage of biometric by a service provider is a criminal offense punishable with up to three years of imprisonment under the Aadhaar Act 2016," report added.