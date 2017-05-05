ఓ యువకుడు మహిళా రైలుబోగీలోకి ఎక్కడమే కాకుండా, అందులో ఉన్న మహిళలను భయభ్రాంతులకు గురి చేసిన ఘటన ఇది.

English summary

A sense of disquiet, if not fear, gripped the women commuting in a fast local headed to CST from Kasara on Thursday afternoon when a disruptive youth hopped into the compartment reserved for them despite their objections, saying: “Am I going to rape you?”. The man, Dombivali resident Devendra Ghas, 24, went on to comport himself crudely when the men travelling in the adjacent compartment intervened verbally in the running train. He began arguing with them and defiantly sat next to a woman, putting his feet up on the seat in front of him. He was eventually handed over to the Thane Railway Protection Force and charged for creating nuisance.