అమర్నాథ్ యాత్రలో విషాదం: బస్సు లోయలో పడి 16 మంది మృతి

National

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Sunday, July 16, 2017, 14:58 [IST]

English summary

Ten Amarnath yatris were killed and several injured when a bus carrying them fell into a gorge in Jammu. At least 35 were injured in the accident.The bus met with an accident at Nach Nalla in Ramban area of Jammu, on the national highway. The bus had gone deep into the gorge while going from Jammu to Pahalgam.