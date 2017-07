వెంటాడి చంపాలి: అమర్నాథ్ దాడిపై సెహ్వాగ్ సహా ప్రముఖుల ఆగ్రహం ఇలా

National

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Innocent lives lost yet again. These cowardly acts need to stop. Condolences to the families of the affected #AmarnathYatra pilgrims.

Henious & cowardice!attacking unarmed civilians who cant retaliate.Will not go unanswered by our men who are armed for my nation! #Amarnath

Very saddened and angry by the cruel #AmarnathTerrorAttack heartfelt condolence to the families of all the victims🙏🏻such a cowardly act!

English summary

An unfortunate incident took place in Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday where militants opened fire, killing seven people, who were on their way to Amarnath Yatra. The pilgrims were travelling in a bus from Balram to Mir Bazar when the incident took place. Following the incident, Indian sportsperson expressed their deep condolences to the victims and their families.