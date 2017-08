నేడు, రేపు.. అమెజాన్‌ ‘ఆపిల్‌ ఫెస్ట్‌’: డిస్కౌంట్‌, ఎక్స్చేంజ్‌ ఆఫర్స్‌, ఇంకా బోలెడు..

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Amazon has launched a two-day Apple Fest, which will take place today and tomorrow (August 28 and August 29) The e-commerce portal will offer deals, cashbacks on purchase of the Apple iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and Apple Watch as part of this exclusive sale. For those with American Express credit cards Amazon is offering up to Rs 1,500 in Amazon Pay Balance on any Apple product purchased on the e-commerce website. The cashback is limited to one product per card, and will credited to the account by October 29, 2017 latest.