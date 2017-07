National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Amazon India and Flipkart are both hosting Back to College laptop sales on their respective sites. Both the e-commerce verticals are offering different deals, exchange offers, and No Cost EMI options on laptops from varied brands for students going back to college after the long summer vacation. Amazon India has listed Intel-powered laptops from Lenovo, HP, Dell, and more with exchange offers and No Cost EMI options. The e-commerce site has also segregated laptops into curriculum sections like – Humanities and Commerce, Engineering, Medical Studies, MBA, Design and Architecture, and even Gaming.