అమెజాన్‌ గ్రేట్‌ ఇండియన్‌ సేల్‌ ఆఫర్లివే..!

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Amazon India's ‘Great India Sale’ from August 9 to August 12 promises several discounts on major brands along with additional cashbacks for State Bank of India Debit and Credit card holders. Amazon will offer up to 40 per cent discount on mobiles and accessories and up to 50 per cent discount on electronics. The Great India Sale will offer discounts on Amazon exclusive brands. For example, selected OnePlus smartphones will get discount of up to Rs 2,000. There is a discount of up to Rs 5,000 on selected Motorola mobiles and the Apple smartphones will go on sale at a discount of up to 35 per cent.