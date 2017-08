ఆగష్టు 9నుంచి అమెజాన్ డిస్కౌంట్స్, క్యాష్ బ్యాక్ ఆఫర్లు

National

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Amazon has announced that the e-retail website will be organising its Great Indian Sale from 12am IST (midnight) on August 9 to 11.59pm IST on August 12 in order to celebrate the upcoming Independence Day. As part of the sale, the website will be offering "blockbuster deals at never-seen-before prices," the company said in its release.