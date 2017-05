విచిత్రం: ఘర్షణలు జరుగుతున్నా.. దళితుల బిడ్డల పెళ్లికి ఠాకూర్లే పెద్దలు!

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Saharanpur has been in headlines for its month-long riots between Dalits and Thakurs, but a heartening story has come from Shabbirpur village, an epicenter of violence, where some Thakur families played hosts to the wedding of two Dalit girls on Friday. It was the marriage of Preeti and Manisha, daughters of Fakir Chand from Shabbirpur. While Preeti was getting married to Nikki, son of Dharampal from Sheetalpur, Manisha was getting married to Arun, son of Sukhpal from Janipur. The former pradhan of Shabbirpur village, Thakur Om Singh, and former pradhan of Mahespur village, Nakli Singh, decided to play host to the baraatis at a time when the region is simmering with rage. Breaking the caste barriers, the two Thakurs escorted the baraat to the venue and welcomed the guests as traditional hosts.