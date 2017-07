ఇది పక్కా.. కేంద్ర కేబినెట్ లోకి అమిత్ షా: హోం లేదంటే రక్షణశాఖ?

National

Swetha

English summary

With Nitish Kumar-led Bihar in its kitty, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on a new high, and is said to be contemplating a far-far reaching reshuffle in the union government as also in the organizational machinery, so as to keep the party battle-fit for the 2019 elections.First hints of the impending reshuffle were given when BJP president Amit Shah decided to fight upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Shah was earlier a MLA and many thought he coveted the idea of running Gujarat one day. That is, however, past now, and if the sources are to be believed, Shah could land a heavyweight portfolio at the Centre, possibly Defence.