గుజరాత్ అల్లర్ల కేసు.. అహ్మదాబాద్ కోర్టులో అమిత్ షా

Maya Kodnani, a former Gujarat minister and BJP leader, was in the state assembly on the morning of February 28, 2002 and then at the Sola Civil Hospital in the city, BJP president Amit Shah told an Ahmedabad court this morning. Mr Shah appeared as a defence witness in a riots case in which Kodnani is accused of murdering 11 Muslims on that day in Naroda Gam, an Ahmedabad suburb. "Maya Kodnani was not present in Naroda Gam, she was inside the state assembly at 8.30 am...From 9:30 am to 9:45 am I was at the Civil Hospital and I met Maya Kodnani there," Amit Shah told the judges. The BJP chief was in court for about an hour and has now left.