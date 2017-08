‘‘రూ.32 లక్షలు ఇవ్వండి.. లేకుంటే మీ అమ్మాయి నగ్నచిత్రాలు సోషల్ మీడియాలో పోస్టు చేస్తా’’

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

An Unknown person blackmailed tenage girl in Bangalore that he will post her nude pics in social Media. He demanded Rs.32 Lakhs. He threatened her parents also that if they will not give the amount he will post their daughter's nude pics in social media. Her father fedup with this guy and directly went to police station and lodged a complaint. Police started enquiry in this case and they came to an understand that the man who threatening the girl is a known person to her.