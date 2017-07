టెక్కీకి షాక్: 'నీ ఉద్యోగం ఊడింది..'పై ఆనంద్ మహింద్రా క్షమాపణ

National

Srinivas G

I deeply regret the way the HR rep & employee discussion was done. We have taken the right steps to ensure it doesn’t repeat in the future. pic.twitter.com/KKLt6tIBb6

I want to add my personal apology. Our core value is to preserve the dignity of the individual & we'll ensure this does not happen in future https://t.co/yBxAxvFZlc

English summary

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra and Tech Mahindra CEO C P Gurnani have apologised for the way in which a yet to be named employee was fired. The sound clip of the exit interview between the HR of Tech Mahindra and the employee went viral online on Thursday after it was uploaded onto SoundCloud, an online online audio distribution platform.