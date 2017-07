పనిలో పనిగా.. కేంద్ర మంత్రులతో చంద్రబాబు భేటీ, సమస్యలపై విన్నపాలు, వినతిపత్రాలు

National

Ramesh Babu

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu after attending the swearing in ceremony of President Ram Nath Kovind, met Union ministers to discuss the pending issues of the state in New Delhi on Tuesday. He met Union home minister Rajnath Singh, finance minister Arun Jaitley, minister for rural development Narendra Singh Thomar, minister for HRD Prakash Javdekar, minister for environment and forests Harshavardhan and minister for petroleum Dharmendra Pradhan. Later, speaking to media persons at home minister’s residence, Naidu said that he discussed several pending issues concerning special package. He said that the state government spent Rs 3,000 crore on Polavaram project and asked the Centre to release the funds.