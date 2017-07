National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Despite the presence of the Chief Ministers of both TS and AP in New Delhi on Tuesday, there was no headway on the much-awaited delimitation Bill to hike Assembly seats in the two states. According to sources, when AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Union home minister Rajnath Singh over the issue, the latter conveyed to him that a political decision would be taken soon and it was likely that the Bill would be introduced in the winter session of Parliament. This means that the Bill would not be introduced in the ongoing session that concludes on August 11. Since it will take a minimum of six months for the delimitation commission to complete its task of identifying the constituencies with new boundaries, it would be prudent for the Cabinet to approve the Bill and introduce it in the ongoing Parliament session, Mr Naidu reportedly told the Union home minister. Mr Singh in turn conveyed to Mr Naidu that it was only possible in next session of Parliament, according to sources.