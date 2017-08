శశికళ ఫ్యామిలీ మీద బాంబు వేసిన సీఎం: దినకరన్ విషయంలో ఏకగ్రీవ తీర్మానం, ఫినిష్ !

National

Mallikarjuna

English summary

Tamilnadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy and AIADMK office bearers passed a resolution that the appointment of TTV Dinakaran as Deputy General Secretary is against the party rules. Edappadi Palanisamy's meeting with AIADMK cadres begins with the discussion of Sasikala, Dinakaran removed from the party.