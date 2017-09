1965 పాకిస్తాన్ యుద్ధ హీరో అర్జన్ సింగ్ కన్నుమూత, ఫైవ్ స్టార్ మార్షల్

National

Srinivas G

India mourns the unfortunate demise of Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh. We remember his outstanding service to the nation. pic.twitter.com/8eUcvoPuH1

Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh died at 7.47 pm on Saturday after suffering a heart attack. Singh, 98 India's oldest, five-star ranked air force officer, was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral hospital this morning.